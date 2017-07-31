Man Charged With DUI After Fleeing Police, Crashing On Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with DUI after he took off from police early Friday in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood and led officers on a chase down the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Peter Ramos, 33, faces two counts of aggravated DUI and one count of aggravated fleeing, all felonies, according to Chicago Police. He also faces one misdemeanor count of DUI, and was cited for driving on a revoked license, being an uninsured motorist and failure to keep in lanes.

About 2 a.m. Friday, officers saw Ramos commit traffic violations while driving in the 200 block of West 47th Street. Initially, police said they were responding to a call of shots fired at that address.

Ramos refused to stop and sped onto the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said. Officers were unable to catch up with him, but Ramos crashed into two other vehicles on the expressway.

Ramos’s vehicle struck a white van, injuring a 47-year-old man, who was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

His vehicle then struck a dark SUV, injuring a 38-year-old man, who was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was treated and released, police said. A passenger in the dark SUV, a 27-year-old, was taken to Christ.

The officers saw Ramos laying on the embankment of the highway, and realized he was intoxicated, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Ramos, of the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood, was ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $90,000 bond Saturday, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. He was next scheduled to appear in court Monday.

