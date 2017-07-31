Fans React To Steve Bartman Receiving World Series Ring

CHICAGO (CBS) — It may be the most talked about ball in all of baseball — the one that changed Cubs’ fan Steve Bartman’s life forever.

Many thought he interfered on a key play in Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series, thus dooming the Cubs World Series chances.

But Monday, Bartman and the Cubs moved to put it all behind them. The team announced that Bartman will receive a 2016 World Series ring from the franchise.

“On behalf of the entire Chicago Cubs organization, we are honored to present a 2016 World Series championship ring to Mr. Steve Bartman,” the Cubs said in a statement. “We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series. While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today.”

Bartman said he is deeply moved and sincerely grateful, and hopes it will be the start of an important healing and reconciliation process for all involved.

Most fans, but arguably not all, hope so, too.

Bartman has never spoken publicly about that night and, despite his heartfelt statement, doesn’t plan to now.