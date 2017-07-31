WATCH: Man Breaks Into Mount Prospect Home While Girl Is Home Alone

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Mount Prospect were hoping surveillance video would help them find a man who terrified a girl when he broke into her house while she was home alone.
The break-in happened around noon on July 23, at a home on the 300 block of North William Street.
Security camera video shows the moment the man kicks in the door. A young girl home alone at the time said the man already had knocked on the door several times, and peered in the windows.
After busting in the door, the man walked upstairs to the very room the girl had locked herself in to hide.
The girl began to scream when she heard him try to open the door. He immediately ran back downstairs and out the front door.
Police were offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
The suspect was described as a 55- to 65-year-old white man with white hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, black t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.