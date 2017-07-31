Reports: Dodgers Acquire Yu Darvish From Rangers

(CBS) The Cubs’ quest to repeat as World Series champions will certainly include a tough path through the National League.
Sitting at 74-31 and on pace for 114 wins, the Dodgers bolstered their rotation and team by acquiring right-hander Yu Darvish from the Rangers just minutes ahead of the 3 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline Monday, according to multiple reports. Darvish will give Los Angeles a vaunted rotation, led by left-handed ace Clayton Kershaw, assuming he gets healthy.
Darvish is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. His statistics took a hit in his most recent start when he was tagged for 10 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in a loss to the Marlins, but the Dodgers were undeterred. He’ll likely slot in as the No. 2 starter in a postseason rotation that figures to include left-handers Alex Wood and Rich Hill as well.
The addition of Darvish is a rental for the Dodgers, as he’s set to be a free agent at season’s end. The Rangers are expected to be big players in his free agency despite trading him.