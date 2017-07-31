Sea Plane That Landed In Lake Michigan Causes Confusion Among First Responders

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s not every day a plane lands in the middle of Lake Michigan, but that’s exactly what Chicago Fire crews responded to Monday.
Just past noon Chicago Fire was notified of a plane in the water about a mile east of Navy Pier. WBBM’s Beau Duran reports.
When crews arrived on the scene they found a sea plane with Naval markings floating near one of the city’s water cribs. According to pictures released from Chicago Fire Media the pilot appeared jovial and talkative.
After chatting with responders for a few minutes the pilot proceeded to taxi and take off without any issues, but not before causing a bit of confusion and concern for first responders.