States With Best Schools: Where Illinois, Indiana Rank

CHICAGO (CBS) — When it comes to quality education, Illinois ranks No. 11 nationwide, according to a new study by Wallet Hub.
Massachusetts topped the rankings, while Louisiana ranked last.
Among neighboring states, Wisconsin’s ranked an impressive No. 4, while Iowa ranked No. 9.
Indiana lagged on the list, coming in No. 22.
Wallet Hub said its analysis looked at 21 different metrics that accounted for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials.
The full rankings:
1 Massachusetts
2 New Jersey
3 New Hampshire
4 Wisconsin
5 Vermont
6 Virginia
7 Minnesota
8 Connecticut
9 Iowa
10 Maine
11 Illinois
12 Delaware
13 North Carolina
14 Colorado
15 Kansas
16 Pennsylvania
17 Utah
18 Oklahoma
19 Maryland
20 North Dakota
21 Florida
22 Indiana
23 Ohio
24 Washington
25 Rhode Island
26 New York
27 Kentucky
28 California
29 Montana
30 Nebraska
31 Missouri
32 Michigan
33 Wyoming
34 Texas
35 South Carolina
36 Idaho
37 South Dakota
38 Georgia
39 Hawaii
40 Nevada
41 Arizona
42 Tennessee
43 Oregon
44 Alabama
45 Alaska
46 Arkansas
47 Mississippi
48 District of Columbia
49 West Virginia
50 New Mexico
51 Louisiana