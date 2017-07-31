White Sox’s Yoan Moncada Day-To-Day With Knee Contusion After Frightening Collision

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada hurt his right leg in a frightening collision with right fielder Willy Garcia in the sixth inning of Chicago’s game against Toronto.
Shortly after the injury, the White Sox announced that X-rays were negative on Moncada and that he was day-to-day with a right knee contusion. Garcia suffered a head contusion and was set to be re-evaluated Tuesday morning.
Moncada and Garcia were chasing Darwin Barney’s bases-loaded blooper into shallow right field when the second baseman kneed a sliding Garcia in the head. The ball trickled out of Garcia’s glove for a three-run double.
Moncada, who is widely regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects, put no pressure on his right leg while he was helped to a cart by first baseman Jose Abreu, who patted his Cuban countryman on the back of his head before he was zipped away.
Garcia also went down on the play on Monday night but eventually walked off under his own power.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press.