1,700 Chicago Area Auto Mechanics On Strike Amid Contract Dispute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Roughly 1,700 auto mechanics at more than 130 Chicago area dealerships were on strike Tuesday morning, after an overnight deadline to agree on a new contract passed without a deal.

The strike began at midnight, after the mechanics rejected a contract proposal from the Chicago Automobile Trade Association. Negotiations on a three-year contract officially fell apart Monday night.

“Sunday, a final offer was put forth by the new car dealers committee. It included five percent pay raises almost across the board over the next three years,” CATA spokesman Mark Bilek said.

Automobile Mechanics’ Local 701 felt the mechanics have not been paid for all of the hours they work. Other sticking points include non-consecutive days off and increased health care costs.

The strike affects more than 130 of the approximately 420 new car dealerships in the Chicago area. At least some service shops anticipated the strike, and warned customers weeks ago.

“They’ve been sending notes out to their customers, saying, ‘Hey, let’s get this service done, or let’s postpone, or let’s call before you come in; things like that to try and make it as painless as possible for the consumer,” Bilek said.

However, some worried about what the strike means for people in need of car repairs.

“If you need it fixed that day, it’s difficult. Now you have to rush around and find another place, and what if you’re pressed for time? You know, you go to that mechanic and all of a sudden they say, ‘No, we can’t take care of you.’ Well, now you’re going to find somebody else, and now you might like that other person,” Michael Spada said.

If your car is in need of repairs, you should call your service shop to make sure it is open during the strike.