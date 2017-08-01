With Renewed Perspective, Bears WR Kevin White Begins New Season

By Chris Emma—

(CBS) The disappointment of two lost seasons has been harder on receiver Kevin White than any member of the Bears organization or frustrated fan.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 draft, White is well of the public perception that exists after playing just four games and dealing with two surgeries his first two seasons. White is viewed by many as a bust before his NFL career has even gotten off the ground.

“Probably the hardest thing I had to do, staying away from the game for basically two years and not being able to go out there and produce,” White said last week at training camp.

“Never take the game for granted.”

White, 25, is beginning his third NFL season with a new perspective after two frustrating seasons riddled by leg injuries.

Rather than entering this camp with a frantic feeling, White has stayed focus with each day. The Bears are committed to working with White in a primary position of their offense, though he has just 19 career catches to his name. While the team evaluates an interesting mix at receiver, White will get his opportunity.

Starting quarterback Mike Glennon is already looking to White as a go-to target.

“Kevin is doing a really good job so far,” Glennon said. “I think you see all the talent that he has – he’s a big, strong, fast guy. When he plays fast, he plays really well. I’m really excited to have him. I’ve gotten to know him pretty well. Off the field, I’ve spent a lot of time with him. He’s working really hard to be that really good receiver. I think he’s going to be there.”

White was cleared for action during the offseason and has been moving through camp without any restrictions, as general manager Ryan Pace had initially stated as the plan. The Bears hope for nothing more than a healthy, productive season from him. White hopes to help the team win.

Perspective is ever present as White already enters a prove-it season.

“I don’t look at this as a job,” he said. “I think it takes the fun away from it. So I would just look at it as it’s a game. I love to play it; just getting paid to do it.

“You get something taken away from you a little bit, you enjoy it more.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.