Bulls Open Preseason On Oct. 3 At Pelicans

(CBS) The Bulls released their preseason schedule Tuesday morning, and they’ve embarked on a rebuild, they’ll open up at the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 3.
The headlining game on the preseason schedule comes at Cleveland on Oct. 10, when Chicago will be in line to square off against former Bulls point guard Derrick Rose as he’s joined forces with LeBron James.
Chicago will play six preseason games this year, two fewer than usual as the NBA has cut down on exhibition contests and moved the start of the regular season up to Oct. 17. That’s about 10 days before the league has traditionally opened the regular season, and the move was made to cut down on back-to-backs during the season.
Here’s the Bulls’ full preseason schedule:
Oct. 3: at Pelicans, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6: vs. Bucks, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Pelicans, 6 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Cavaliers, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13: vs. Raptors, 7 p.m.