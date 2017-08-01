Cubs Option Justin Grimm, Victor Caratini To Triple-A To Make Room For Justin Wilson, Alex Avila

(CBS) To make room for left-handed reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila following the trade deadline deal with the Tigers, the Cubs are optioning right-handed reliever Justin Grimm and catcher Victor Caratini to Triple-A Iowa.
The return of Grimm and Caratini to Iowa was expected. Boasting a 2.68 ERA and 0.94 WHIP, Wilson has actually been tougher on right-handed batters than left-handers this season, so he can be used in any situation out of the bullpen. The Cubs will utilize Avila to spell second-year catcher Willson Contreras more often down the stretch, and manager Joe Maddon has hinted he may even shift Contreras to left field to get Avila a few extra starts behind the plate.
Grimm, 28, has a 5.18 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 36 appearances this season.
The 23-year-old Caratini is hitting .192 with one homer and two RBIs in 11 games.