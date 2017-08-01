Michael Jordan Has Heard Enough From Lavar Ball: Couldn’t Beat Me 1-On-1 ‘If I Was 1-Legged’

August 1, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: LaVar Ball, Michael Jordan

(CBS) Bulls legend Michael Jordan, considered the greatest player in NBA history, has heard enough from Lavar Ball, considered one of the great loudmouths in modern history.

Responding Monday in a question-and-answer session to Ball’s claim from several months back that he could beat Jordan in a game of one-on-one, Jordan decided to end the argument once and for all. Jordan had a series of points to make, as relayed by Slam Online:

“You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe?

“He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really?

“It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’ma give it to you because you asked the question.

“I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

