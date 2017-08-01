Michael Jordan Has Heard Enough From Lavar Ball: Couldn’t Beat Me 1-On-1 ‘If I Was 1-Legged’

(CBS) Bulls legend Michael Jordan, considered the greatest player in NBA history, has heard enough from Lavar Ball, considered one of the great loudmouths in modern history.
Responding Monday in a question-and-answer session to Ball’s claim from several months back that he could beat Jordan in a game of one-on-one, Jordan decided to end the argument once and for all. Jordan had a series of points to make, as relayed by Slam Online:
“You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe?
“He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really?
“It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’ma give it to you because you asked the question.
“I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”