Mundelein Dog Rescue Non-Profit Scrambles To Find New Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — REACH Rescue is an all-volunteer organization that pays expenses, in part, with an adjacent sale shop.
Amanda Dziekanski, one of the organization’s directors, says they have to be out at the end of October.
“That leaves us scrambling to find a new home base. It’s just a sad situation. This has been our home the past five and a half years. The community has rallied around us.”
Dziekanski said their current location, 1126 W. Maple Ave., is the epicenter of where all their vets, groomers and fosters are.
REACH Rescue is looking for a similar square footage, about 7,000 square feet, in order to keep the shop and the rescue.
The dogs stay with fosters not at the adoption center, except during events.