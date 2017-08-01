Chicago Launches New Online Preschool Application Site

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city has unveiled a new, improved website for families seeking information about preschool programs in Chicago.
Chicago Family & Support Services Commissioner Lisa Morrison Butler said the city’s online universal preschool application process has been given an upgrade to help parents looking for programs for their kids.
“This application was the first in the country to span both school- and community-based programs, and to provide real-time feedback about program availability. Parents can choose from any of over 600 Chicago early-learning programs meeting rigorous high standards; both from CPS and from DFSS,” she said.
The new website was designed based on feedback from parents and preschool program partners, Butler added.
“We have made it even easier for parents to navigate and access useful information on the website,” she said.
The online preschool application is available at www.chicagoearlylearning.org.