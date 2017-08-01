LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Police: Suspects Using U-Haul Truck In West Side Burglaries

August 1, 2017 10:45 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning business owners about two suspects using a U-Haul truck to burglarize businesses on the West Side.

In two recent incidents, the male suspects drove the truck into an overhead door to a retail business, allowing them to enter and steal industrial tools, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One burglary happened at 2:02 p.m. July 22 in the 200 block of North Mozart, while another incident happened about 3:10 a.m. July 8 in the 200 block of North Fairfield, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.

