White Sox Call Up Nicky Delmonico, Place Willy Garcia On 7-Day Disabled List

(CBS) The White Sox have called up infielder/outfielder Nicky Delmonico from Triple-A Charlotte to take the roster spot of outfielder Willy Garcia, who’s been placed on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion that he suffered in a scary collision Monday night.
The 25-year-old Delmonico has hit .262 with 12 homers, 45 RBIs and 55 runs in 99 games at Charlotte this season. He was an International League All-Star and has spent most of his season at third base, where he’s played 73 games. He’s also played in left field and right field.
A sixth-round pick of the Orioles in 2011, Delmonico hasn’t ever appeared in a big league game.
The 24-year-old Garcia was hurt in a collision with second baseman Yoan Moncada on Monday night. He’s batting .258 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 40 games with the White Sox.