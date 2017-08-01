White Sox Call Up Nicky Delmonico, Place Willy Garcia On 7-Day Disabled List

August 1, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Nicky Delmonico, Willy Garcia

(CBS) The White Sox have called up infielder/outfielder Nicky Delmonico from Triple-A Charlotte to take the roster spot of outfielder Willy Garcia, who’s been placed on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion that he suffered in a scary collision Monday night.

The 25-year-old Delmonico has hit .262 with 12 homers, 45 RBIs and 55 runs in 99 games at Charlotte this season. He was an International League All-Star and has spent most of his season at third base, where he’s played 73 games. He’s also played in left field and right field.

A sixth-round pick of the Orioles in 2011, Delmonico hasn’t ever appeared in a big league game.

The 24-year-old Garcia was hurt in a collision with second baseman Yoan Moncada on Monday night. He’s batting .258 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 40 games with the White Sox.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch