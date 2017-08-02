Amazon Hiring 2,500 At Chicago Area Job Fair

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amazon was hosting a huge job fair Wednesday in Romeoville, as it aims to fill 2,500 available positions at its Chicago area facilities.

The online retailer is hiring employees at its warehouses in Joliet, Monee, and Romeoville. Some applicants will be offered full-time and part-time jobs on the spot.

Nationwide, Amazon is holding 10 job fairs to fill more than 50,000 positions at its warehouses.

Along with applying for available positions, job seekers can tour Amazon facilities at each job fair, including the one at the Amazon fulfillment center in Romeoville, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Many of those positions will be for Amazon’s new warehouse in Monee, which should open later this year, and will be the biggest in the Chicago area, at roughly 850,000 square feet.

“These are permanent jobs, and so we’re so fortunate to be offering more than 2,500 jobs here in northern Illinois; across Romeoville, Joliet, and Monee fulfillment center, which is going be opening up later this summer. Come take a tour of the facility, see the great job in person, talk to some of our associates, and get their take on things; and then work with our recruiters on the application, and get that on-the-spot job offer,” Amazon spokeswoman Shevaun Brown said.

