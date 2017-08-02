Bears’ Kevin White Denies New WR Coach’s Claim Of Film Session To Restore Confidence

By Chris Emma—

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (CBS) – Ultimately, the only way for third-year Bears receiver Kevin White to silence the noise surrounding his name is by remaining healthy, taking the field and performing like a first-round pick.

But there’s more than a month until the regular season begins and White is left fielding constant questions and managing the scrutiny built from playing just four games and undergoing two surgeries in his first two seasons.

Until that opportunity comes, White will be dealing with the critics – a group in which he includes the media.

“I really don’t pay attention to the outside noise,” White said. “I’ve been like that ever since I got in the league. So, you guys can criticize. I probably criticize myself 100 times harder than anyone else can. So, criticize. That’s what you’re here to do. I’m here to play football, have fun and play at a high level.”

While White denies focusing on the “outside noise,” he appeared to take umbrage with a recent Chicago Tribune story in which new receivers coach Zach Azzanni said the two watched film from White’s days at West Virginia to remind of the player he could be. Apparently referencing that, White even paraphrased a Benjamin Franklin quote in a tweet: “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see.”

On Wednesday, White then denied that it was Azzanni who watched West Virginia film with him. White instead said that veteran receivers Victor Cruz and Kendall Wright decided to watch their film together, with Cruz watching film from his time with the Giants. In an interview on the Bernstein and Goff Show, White indicated the coaches were “scripting” plays in the room, not conducting a film session.

Asked point blank if he needs coaches showing him college highlights to give him confidence, White responded with one word: “No.”

“It was actually Kendall’s idea to watch each other’s college film since we had a little time off,” White said. “(We) watched mine, then watched Kendall’s, then watched Victor Cruz, when he was with the Giants. As far as that goes, that’s all I know.

“We just wanted to watch each other’s college film, just reminiscing. Nothing.”

Kevin White with Bernstein & Goff Coach John Fox also downplayed the alleged film session between White and Azzanni. The early returns of White in camp have been mixed, though he had a strong showing Wednesday in the return to the practice field, which left Fox encouraged. Fox does understand the sentiments of White, who's eager to prove himself this season. "I'm sure there's some element of frustration level to be somewhere for two years and only play in (four) games," Fox said. "That would frustrate a Good Humor man. But I think he's battling. He's a tough-minded guy, he's a tough competitor, he's got physical skills. Now it's just a matter of practicing football and getting better."