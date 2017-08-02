Bulls Unveil New Uniforms For Upcoming Season

August 2, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Bulls

(CBS) The Bulls unveiled new uniforms for the upcoming season as Nike has taken over as the manufacturer of league apparel.

Taking a different route under new league policy, the Bulls will primarily wear red uniforms for home games and white uniforms for road contests. Under the new rules, home teams can choose their preferred jersey, while road teams then must pick a contrasting color. Previously, the Bulls had typically worn white jerseys at home and their red uniforms — or black — on the road.

The new Bulls jerseys look quite similar to their old ones.

Take a look below:

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch