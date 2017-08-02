Chris Bosio: Cubs Pitchers ‘Working A Little Harder, Wanting It A Little More’

(CBS) The Cubs’ torrid 14-3 run to start the second half has been spearheaded by a pitching staff that has a 2.98 ERA in that stretch, the second-best mark in the big leagues.

The trade acquisition of left-hander Jose Quintana and a return to better health for right-hander Kyle Hendricks and right-hander John Lackey have certainly been big factors in the Cubs’ improved starting pitching, but pitching coach Chris Bosio also highlighted another reason.

He believes his group was fed up and began focusing more as the Cubs were 43-45 at the break.

“The road trip coming out of the break, the guys had a chance to regroup,”Bosio said on the Mully and Hanley Show on 670 The Score on Wednesday morning. “I think we were focused, I think we got some guys healthy. You know what? I really believe the guys started working a little harder and wanting it a little more. It just got to a point where everybody was getting a little concerned about our play because we weren’t doing the three aspects of the game that we do well — pitching, defense and offense. They were all coming up short, and that showed in our win-loss record.”

