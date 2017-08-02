Days Numbered For Taco Bell Near Wrigley: Report

(CBS) — The area around Wrigley Field continues to change and develop, but new plans to tear down a popular fast food restaurant have some fighting back and planning a protest next month.
WBBM’s Andy Dahn reports.
CJ Black says Wednesday was off to a pretty good start – until he sat down for breakfast. That’s when he noticed a headline in his Twitter feed that the Taco Bell on Addison, the one about a block away from Wrigley Field, is slated to be razed for a new project.
“It made me feel a little sad,” says Black, a financial consultant.
So, he helped create a page on Facebook – “Save the Wrigleyville Taco Bell.” So far, more than 100 have joined the group.
Black concedes it’s unlikely Bell fans will be able to change things. Crains Chicago Business reports the restaurant site has been bought and will be transformed into a three-story retail complex.
Still, he says it’s worth at least trying to save the neighborhood “oasis.”
A demonstration is planned for Aug. 26.