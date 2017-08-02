A Guide To Lollapalooza 2017

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s largest music festival returns this weekend to Grant Park for four days filled with a variety of artists and bands.

Muse, Lorde, Blink182, The Killers, Kaskade, Chance the Rapper, Rae Sremmurd, Zeds Dead and Arcade Fire

are set the headline the four-day event, which takes place Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Over 100 artists and bands will be hitting the stages for Lollapalooza, and that does not even include the numbers of after parties taking place all week long.

Think you are ready to join in on the music-filled, four-day weekend? Here is a guide to 2017’s Lollapalooza music festival:

Schedule:

Lollapalooza takes place Thursday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 at Grant Park in Chicago, IL. The festival hours are 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. each day.

Box Office Location & Hours:

The Box Office is located at the corner of South Michigan Avenue and Balbo Avenue.

The Box Office hours are:

Tuesday and Wednesday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m – 10 p.m.

Check out the schedule, by day and time, here.

Lineup:

The 26th annual Lollapalooza festival will feature 170 artists and bands on eight stages for four days.

Check out the full lineup, here.

Tickets:

General admission passes and hotel packages quickly sold out, after going on sale. Single-day and four-day VIP and platinum passes are still available.

New this year! Lollapalooza is offering an official ticket exchange via ticketsnow.com that allows people to buy and sell passes.

Entry/Re-entry:

All guests must wear their wristband on their right wrist. There are two entrances into the festival –

the main entrance located at Michigan & Congress; and an north entrance at Columbus & Monroe.

Wristbands must be scanned upon exit at the gate in order to re-enter that same day, maximum of three ins and outs per day.

All guests are subject to a search prior to entry.

According to Lollapalooza, by purchasing a ticket, guests agree to submit to a full body pat-down and magnetometer screening before entry. If you would like to be screened by security personnel of your same gender, please let security personnel know prior to the search process. Screening of children will always take place with the consent of a parent or guardian.

All bags will be searched before entry. To speed up entry, leave your bags at home, and take advantage of our No Bag Express Lanes.

Persons that refuse to comply with the search policy will be refused entry into the event.

What You Can And Cannot Bring:

The following items you can bring:

– Bags – 18 L sized bags or smaller (roughly 1000 cubic inches or 10” x 10” x 10”)

– Strollers

– Binoculars

– Blankets, Sheets, Towels

– Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

– GoPro cameras without accessories

– Sealed sunscreen lotion (no aerosol containers)

– Empty hydration packs and water bottles (plastic or aluminum). Max size 36oz. for Yeti type hydration rambler

– Water – you may bring two factory sealed bottles of water (up to 1 liter each) and refill them throughout the day at our free water filling stations

The following items you cannot bring:

– E-Cigs or Vaping devices

– Aerosol containers (including sunscreen and personal beauty products)

– Any and all professional audio recording equipment

– Any and all professional video equipment – no video recording will be allowed

– Professional cameras (any camera with the option to detach a lense)

– Any and all camera accessories, such as selfie sticks, tripods, monopods, go pro mounts and attachments, detachable lenses, or other commercial equipment

– Drones or any other remote flying device

– Totems, Flags, Banners

– Coolers of any kind (exceptions may be made for medical use)

– Bags larger than 18 L (roughly 1000 cubic inches or 10” x 10” x 10”)

– Framed backpacks

– Hammocks

– Glass Containers

– Firearms, explosives, and weapons of any kind (including pocket knives, pepper spray, fireworks, etc)

– Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind

– Drugs or drug paraphernalia

– Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind, except 2 factory sealed bottles of water (up to 1 liter each)

– Umbrellas

– Professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies

– Pets (except for service animals)

– Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts (including red wagons) or any personal motorized vehicles

– Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

– Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

– Large wallet and waist chains that exceed 12 inches in length and width of 1 inch

– Bicycle chains and other such chains will not be allowed

– Bicycles inside the festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

– No Chairs of any kind

– No Inflatable furniture. Rafts, chairs, etc.

Street Closures:

– Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt (until evening of Monday, Aug. 7)

– Balbo from Michigan to Lake Shore Drive

– Jackson from Michigan to Lake Shore Drive

– Congress Parkway, including the Congress Circle, from Michigan to Columbus

Balbo from Columbus to Lake Shore Drive will remain closed through Thursday, Aug. 10 and Jackson from Columbus to Lake Shore Drive will remain closed through Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Alternate routes? Lake Shore Drive or State State can be used as an alternate route to get around the festival crowds and street closures.

Traffic Control Aides will help facilitate traffic around the area.

Parking:

There is no official parking for the festival. Lollapalooza suggests any of the four Millennium Garages located near Grant Park, which are security patrolled 24-hours. Guests can reserve discounted parking in advance at those garages for the best festival rate. Another suggestion is to reserve convenient parking with either SpotHero or ParkWhiz.

You can also locate other parking options at Soldier Field’s North Garage, or by visiting SpotHero or ParkWhiz.

Limo, Uber, Lyft and Taxi:

For those traveling to and from the event by taxi or car service, pick-up and drop-off locations will be west of State Street, between Randolph Street and Roosevelt Road.

Uber is the official rideshare partner of Lollapalooza. If you are new to Uber, you can enter code LOLLACHI17 for your first ride free up to $15. Guests are asked to be dropped off/picked up on Michigan Avenue at Congress; and can then walk to the Box Office and into Lollapalooza.

Shuttles:

Don’t want to take the train, or a cab, or an uber? You can hitch a ride with an an Official Lolla Shuttle!

Shuttle buses will be available from places like: Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Elgin, Waukegan, Orlando Park, Arlington Heights and many more. For more shuttle information, click here.



Public Transportation:

Metra, the Chicago Transit Authority and Pace have you covered to get to and from the four-day festival.

Beginning Thursday, Metra will be providing extra trains, expanding passenger capacity and adjusting schedules to accommodate the increase of ridership for Lollapalooza. For a summary of all extra service being added click here.

Metra is also offering unlimited ride, two-day train passes to Lollapalooza. A pass for Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 4 costs $10 and is valid for trains arriving downtown after 9:30 a.m. and passes for Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 cost $8 and will be valid all day. Train passes are on sale now at all ticket windows and on the Ventra app.

The CTA is also adding service on trains and bus routes, including routes that bring riders from Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center to Grant Park.

“Without a doubt, public transit is the fastest, most convenient and most affordable way to visit Lollapalooza,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “CTA will have ample train and bus service to get music fans to the festival easily and comfortably.”

CTA will also offer limited-edition farecard wallets to riders who purchase 7-day, 3-day or 1-day unlimited ride passes. The farecard wallets, featuring Lollapalooza artwork, will be available with unlimited ride pass purchases at select CTA stations starting Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Getting there from the CTA trains:

– From the Brown, Orange, Pink and Green lines, exit at Adams/Wabash or Harold Washington Library-State/Van Buren (ex. Green Line).

– From the Blue Line, exit at Monroe, Jackson or LaSalle.

– From the Red Line, exit at Monroe, Jackson or Harrison.

Getting there from Ogilvie Transportation Center (Metra UP-N, UP-NW and UP-W Lines)

– Exit at the Washington side of the station and board an eastbound #J14 bus for direct service to Grant Park.

– The #20 and #56 are also good options, with Lollapalooza’s north gate just a five-block walk southeast from each routes’ last stop.

– You can also take the #130; board on Clinton along the west side of the station, at Washington or Madison.

– Another option is to walk two blocks north to Clinton/Lake and board a Pink or Green Line train at Clinton going toward “Loop”, “Ashland/63rd” or “Cottage Grove” and exit at Adams/Wabash from either line (you can also stay on a Pink Line train to Harold Washington Library-State/Van Buren, which has elevators).

Getting there from Chicago Union Station (Metra BNSF, MD-W, MD-N, NCS, SWS and HC Lines and Amtrak)

– Exit Union Station through the Jackson Blvd. exit and board an eastbound #126 bus on Jackson at the Chicago River for direct service to Grant Park.

– Another option is to take the #130 from the Jackson/Riverside stop, with the Lollapalooza West Gate just a short two block walk east from the State/Harrison stop.

For more information on Lollapalooza service offer by Metra and CTA, visit metrarail.com/lollapalooza2017 or transitchicago.com/lolla

Divvy:

Why not just take a bike?

For Lollapalooza, Divvy is offering riders a special valet service at the Michigan Avenue and Jackson Boulevard station.

From 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 6, Divvy will provide riders special valet service, to guarantee riders an available dock when they arrive. This allows Divvy to accommodate as many riders as possible, and increases the number of bikes available for people leaving the concert.

Food:

Chow Town, Lollapalooza’s food area, will be filled with tons of options offered from Chicago’s favorite spots. The food area was curated by celebrity chef Graham Elliot, and “there is sure to be an entree, drink, or treat for everyone in attendance!”

Aftershows:

There are a variety of official and unofficial after parties around the city. Parties already begin Tuesday night and are happening through Sunday night. More than 100 acts are scheduled for over 70 after shows and parties. For more information on official after parties, visit www.lollapalooza.com/aftershows

And for all other Lollapalooza information and FAQs, visit www.lollapalooza.com/information