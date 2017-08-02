Heroes Who Foiled Burglary Honored

August 2, 2017 8:09 PM By Bob Roberts
(CBS) — Three girls and an off-duty firefighter were honored Wednesday by Jefferson Park District police for foiling two would-be burglars who tried to break into the home of two of the girls.

The attempted break-in occurred at about 10:15 a.m. June 15. The three girls – 9- and 11-year-old sisters and the elder girl’s best friend — ran to the bathroom and locked the door when they heard breaking glass.

They called the sisters’ father and 9-1-1, which dispatched police just as the sisters’ uncle, off-duty Chicago firefighter Tim Sanders, and Sanders’ wife happened by on foot, walking their dog.

They saw two suspects running, one of whom had a bloody hand. The former Iowa State University linebacker tackled one while his wife held the other at bay until police arrived.

Brothers Marcos and Michael Alarcon face burglary charges.

