Levine: No Time For Egos Now, Cubs’ Maddon Says

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you are weak of mind and selfish of heart, that behavior will not be tolerated in the Chicago Cubs’ locker room these next 56 regular season games.

Player development is king at Clark and Addison during spring training and the first part of the Championship season. Now, only men on a mission are being chosen to play every day for the defending World Champions.

Manager Joe Maddon says players should also know by now strategy takes precedence, so no one should “throw a tantrum” or feel slighted if they get replaced during the course of a game.

“Please realize in this moment, somebody else may have a better skill set than you do in this particular situation,” he says.

Maddon and his coaches have embraced unproven talent and emboldened them to star for the Chicago Cubs. However, that star of the May and June team may be sitting a little more the next two months, depending on the matchup that lies ahead.

“This is no time to be thin-skinned,” the manager said sternly. “You cannot be thin-skinned and win. You cannot.”

The win-at-all-cost idea is not unique to the Cubs’ situation.

“You may see us doing things a little differently now,” Maddon said. “You may see us use different patterns of players based on that thought. Winning teams get it. Guys who win as groups get it. Those that get it get it. They will not be concerned about that they got hit for or sitting out a game. None of all that crazy talk; that can only cause you a loss.”

Maddon speaks with the confidence of having won 257 games and a world championship in Chicago. His players can quietly disagree, but most of them know that this is not about a personal dislike or anger. For the Maddon doctrine, it is all about the W flag flying each night.

“As coaches, we help the players and teach all year,” bench coach Davey Martinez said. “We expect that those things we taught will help the guys know it’s winning time around here. We hope they succeed on the field, but if they are not playing, we expect them to be in the moment with their teammates.

Martinez adds: “Our guys are always ready to be put in the big moment, even if they had sat on the bench for nine innings. They must react accordingly.”

“In Joe, we trust” seems to be a winning phrase.

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.