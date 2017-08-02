Arrest Warrants Issued For Northwestern Professor, Oxford Employee In Fatal Stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Arrest warrants have been issued for a Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man in a River North apartment last week.
Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, of Pilsen, was found dead on July 27 inside an apartment in the 500 block of North State Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide from multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Arrest warrants have been issued for 42-year-old Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern; and 56-year-old Andrew Warren, a senior treasury assistant at Somerville College, a part of the University of Oxford in Great Britain. The warrants charge both men with murder.
According to an alert broadcast to officers on police radios, both men are considered armed and dangerous, and police are urged to “use extreme caution” if they are located. According to police, the two were last ween driving a 2007 gray Hyundai sedan.
Northwestern spokesman Alan Cubbage said Lathem has been placed on administrative leave and banned from entering Northwestern campuses.
“There is no indication of any risk to the Northwestern community from this individual at this time,” Cubbage said in an email. “This is now a criminal matter under investigation by the appropriate authorities, and Northwestern University is cooperating in that investigation.”