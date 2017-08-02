5 Things To Know: Northwestern Prof, Oxford Employee Wanted In Stabbing Death

CHICAGO (CBS) — Arrest warrants have been issued for Northwestern University professor, Wyndham Lathem, and University of Oxford employee, Andrew Warren, who are wanted in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau in a River North apartment last week.
Five things we know about the case:
1. One suspect is Wyndham Lathem, 42, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern.
2. The second suspect is Andrew Warren, 56, a senior treasury assistant at Somerville College, a part of the University of Oxford in Great Britain.
3. Both men are accused of murder in the July 27 stabbing death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.
4. According to police, the two are considered “armed and dangerous” and were last seen driving a gray 2017 Hyundai sedan.
5. Lathem has been placed on leave and banned from the Northwestern campus.