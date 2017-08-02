White Sox Minor Leaguers Of The Month: Jake Peter, Eloy Jimenez, Reynaldo Lopez

(CBS) The White Sox have named Triple-A infielder Jake Peter and Class-A outfielder Eloy Jimenez their minor league co-players of the month for July, while Triple-A right-hander Reynaldo Lopez has tabbed the organization’s pitcher of the month.

The 24-year-old Peter hit .364 with four homers, 13 RBIs, 21 runs and a .542 slugging percentage in 27 games for Charlotte in July. That included an 18-game hitting streak. Peter is batting .284 with eight homers, 31 RBIs and 44 runs in 86 games this season. He was a seventh-round pick of the White Sox in the 2014 amateur draft.

Jimenez, 20, made a quick impression after being acquired in blockbuster trade with the Cubs in mid-July. He hit .356 with seven doubles, four homers, 14 RBIs, 10 runs and a .678 slugging percentage in 17 games with Winston-Salem. That included a career-high five hits with a homer and three RBIs in a July 23 win. Jimenez is a consensus top-10 prospect in the game, and he’s hitting .294 with 12 homers, 46 RBIs and a .537 slugging percentage in 60 games in two Class-A stops this year.

Lopez, 23, is expected to be in the next wave of White Sox call-ups to the big leagues. He registered a 2.10 ERA in 30 innings in July. He had 38 strikeouts in that stretch and held foes to a .183 batting average in those five starts. For the season, Lopez has a 3.59 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 116 innings at Triple-A. He was acquired in the trade with the Nationals last December that sent outfielder Adam Eaton to Washington.