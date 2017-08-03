Bears Sign Rookie RB Josh Rounds

By Chris Emma–
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears have signed rookie running back Josh Rounds to the roster, the team officially announced after practice on Thursday. Rookie running back Joel Bouagnon was waived in a corresponding move.
Rounds rushed for 1,168 yards in four years at Tulane, going for 758 yards on the ground and averaging 6.1 yards per carry as a senior.
By adding Rounds, the Bears have made their first roster addition since reporting to training camp a week ago. The Bears’ depth chart at running back, led by Jordan Howard, includes steady competition between Jeremy Langford, Tarik Cohen, Benny Cunningham and Ka’Deem Carey.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.