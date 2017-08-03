Traffic Ticket Dismissed In Beecher Crash That Killed Pregnant Mom, 3 Sons

CHICAGO (CBS) — Will County prosecutors have dismissed the traffic ticket issued to the man behind the wheel of a pickup truck that crashed into an SUV in Beecher last week, killing a pregnant woman and her three sons.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for running a stop sign on July 24, just before slamming into a Subaru Outback at Yates and Corning in Beecher.

Lindsey Schmidt, 29, and her three sons – 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston, and 1-year-old Kaleb – died as a result of the crash. Schmidt was pregnant at the time.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office said, by dropping the ticket, prosecutors were making sure they can file more serious charges later, by avoiding possible double jeopardy if the driver were to plea on the citation first.

No criminal charges have been filed, but authorities said the investigation continues, and the traffic citation can be reinstated if necessary.

The news came as neighbors gathered for a memorial service for the Schmidts, organized by Crystal Johnson, who doesn’t know the family personally.

“All of us felt the need to do something, and show support for the families; and that was my first thinking when I thought of doing this was that we just want to help the families, and try to support them as best as we can,” she said.

Johnson said a fund has been set up at First Community Bank and Trust to help the family cover funeral costs and other expenses. Donations can be made through Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete, by clicking here.