Body Of New York Man Found In Near West Side Parking Lot

CHICAGO (CBS) — The body of a New York man was found Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot on the Near West Side.
The body of Brendon Lee Campbell Schult, 18, was discovered about 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Freedom, New York.
An autopsy Wednesday did not rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)