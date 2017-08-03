Trump Taps Chicago’s Next U.S. Attorney: Lawyer John Lausch

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Chicago lawyer John R. Lausch Jr. as the next U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.
The White House announced Thursday the nomination of Lausch will be sent to the U.S. Senate, which must approve the choice. A telephone call to Lausch for comment was not was immediately returned.
The 46-year-old Lausch is a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP worked as a federal prosecutor in Chicago for more than 11 years and served as a supervisor in the U.S. attorney’s office between 2005 and 2010.
If confirmed, Lausch would replace Zachary Fardon, who held the job for more than three years before U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for his resignation.
Raised in Will County, Lausch graduated from Harvard University and from Northwestern University School of Law.
