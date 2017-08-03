Cleanup Efforts Wind Down, Some Waterways Reopen After Flooding

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — After two weeks of severe flooding last month, cleanup efforts are winding down in a number of northern suburbs.

In Algonquin, things are slowly getting back to normal.

“We’re in a real good spot,” said Assistant Village Manager Mike Kumbera. “We began damage assessments late last week, having our building department inspectors go into houses, checking them out and going through assessments for each property.”

Kumbera said the more the Fox River rose, the more residents stepped up.

“Wherever we looked, the support was there,” Kumbera said. “It was a great thing to see. When the emergencies come, that’s when the communities come together the best and we definitely saw that here in Algonquin.”

Along with damage assessment, Public Works officials are collecting contaminated sandbags. Kumbera said that process is about 90-percent complete.

He adds that a few roads and parks remain closed, but things should be back to normal as the river drops.

Some northern Illinois waterways are being reopened to boating and swimming.

The Fox Waterway Agency said the Chain O’ Lakes and parts of the Fox River are okay for boaters as long as they don’t create a wake. Some other portions of the river remain closed due to high water. Boaters should check restrictions before heading out.

Floodwaters along the waterways damaged homes and other property following downpours in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says repairs continued this week at Chain O’Lakes State Park.

The Lake County Health Department, meanwhile, said it tested waters at 15 beaches around the Chain O’Lakes for E. coli bacteria and levels are okay for swimming.

(CBS Chicago and The Associated Press contributed to this copy. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)