2 Men Shot In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were wounded in an Englewood neighborhood shooting late Wednesday on the South Side.
The men, ages 21 and 23, were standing outside at 11:37 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Lowe when someone in a vehicle fired shots in their direction, according to Chicago Police.
The older man was shot in the left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The younger man suffered a graze wound to the left arm and refused medical treatment.
