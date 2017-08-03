Officer Seen In Facebook Video Pinning Chicago-Area Boy Sued

August 3, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Facebook Video, Lansing, lawsuit, Off-Duty Police Officer, PIN, threat

CHICAGO (AP) — A civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a Chicago-area police officer seen on video threatening to kill a black teenager in June for trespassing.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Chicago federal court says 15-year-old Jordan Brunson was attacked by off-duty Lansing Officer William Mason when the teen never posed a threat. The suit also names Lansing.

RELATED: Cook County Sheriff Investigating Lansing Cop Who Pinned, Threatened Teen

A highly viewed Facebook video shows Mason pinning the teen down after he and a white minor allegedly refused to stay off Mason’s property. Mason tells Brunson he could kill him.

Plaintiff attorney Andrew Stroth says the Brunson family hoped “to send a message” to Lansing by taking legal action.

A Lansing spokesman says the village didn’t have an immediate comment. A message left for Mason at the Lansing Police Department wasn’t returned.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch