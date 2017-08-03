Lolla’s First Night Ends Early, Due To Storms

(CBS) — Lollapalooza ended about an hour early Thursday night, due to stormy weather.
Chicago police supervised Grant Park’s evacuation, which began around 9:10 p.m. The festival had been slated to end at 10 p.m.
Nearby underground parking garages were serving as shelters.
The threat of rain and storms loomed all afternoon and evening over the four-day music fest, which was expected to draw 400,000 to Grant Park over the weekend.
“We are disappointed to have to end today’s performances early, however our first priority is the safety of our fans, staff and artists,” said Sandee Fenton, Director of Publicity for C3 Presents, the promoter behind Lollapalooza.