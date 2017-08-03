Columbus Drive Bridge To Close For Ducky Derby Thursday

August 3, 2017 6:31 AM
Filed Under: Chicago River, Columbus Drive, Rubber Ducks, Special Olympics

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Columbus Drive bridge over the Chicago River will briefly close Thursday to make way for ducklings.

The bridge will close for an hour starting at noon for the Windy City Rubber Ducky Derby, an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics of Illinois, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Those looking for cross should use the Michigan Avenue bridge to travel north or south over the river, CDOT said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

