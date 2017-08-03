White Sox OF Willy Garcia Has Fractured Jaw, Will Miss 4-6 Weeks

(CBS) White Sox outfielder Willy Garcia suffered a fractured right jaw in a brutal collision with second baseman Yoan Moncada in Monday night’s game, the team announced Thursday.
The revelation came following a CT scan, and Garcia is expected to miss four to six weeks. He’d previously been placed on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion.
The 24-year-old Garcia was hurt in a collision with Moncada as both chased a pop fly in no man’s land. Garcia is batting .258 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 40 games with the White Sox.