White Sox OF Willy Garcia Has Fractured Jaw, Will Miss 4-6 Weeks

August 3, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Willy Garcia

(CBS) White Sox outfielder Willy Garcia suffered a fractured right jaw in a brutal collision with second baseman Yoan Moncada in Monday night’s game, the team announced Thursday.

The revelation came following a CT scan, and Garcia is expected to miss four to six weeks. He’d previously been placed on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion.

The 24-year-old Garcia was hurt in a collision with Moncada as both chased a pop fly in no man’s land. Garcia is batting .258 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 40 games with the White Sox.

