Man Electrocuted On West Town ‘L’ Tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in his 20s was electrocuted early Friday when he climbed down onto the ‘L’ tracks at the Ashland/Lake CTA station in West Town, police said.
Just before 2 a.m., he touched the third rail and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Police.
Pink and Green line trains were briefly suspended as authorities investigated. Trains were back on the move with moderate delays by about 4:30 a.m., according to the CTA.
Area Central detectives were handling the death investigation.
