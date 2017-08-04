Brawl Erupts Near Little Leaguers

(CBS) – Little League is a summer tradition around the country. But it took a foul turn on Chicago’s South Side when fists started flying outside a game earlier this week.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports.

Ryan and Andrew McCormick and their friends play Little League baseball at the Canaryville field just down the street.

Monday night, fun at the old ballpark disintegrated into an off-field fight.

A neighbor tells Kozlov the incident may have had its origins in a feud between two teen girls.

It’s unclear if baseball triggered the fight in any way. But it escalated into a brawl that happened right outside the park’s gates.

Janet McCormick, who works with the Canaryville Improvement Association, calls it an isolated incident that shouldn’t reflect poorly on the neighborhood.

Officials want to make sure of that. On its Facebook page, league organizers say, “The parties involved are no longer allowed on the ballpark premises nor in the little league organization.”

Former league coach Mike Galvin says the scuffle shouldn’t be a strike against the otherwise outstanding program.

“People need to tone it down a little. Get a grip — it’s kids’ baseball.”

Little League officials also say they’ll be installing security cameras at the park.

Ward 11 Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson says he’s working with the league and police to prevent future incidents.