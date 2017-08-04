Cubs’ Addison Russell Placed On Disabled List With Foot Injury

(CBS) Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right foot strain, the team announced Friday.
Specifics of Russell’s injury weren’t immediately available. He sat out in a loss against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Javier Baez is starting at shortstop for the Cubs again Friday as they host the Nationals.
Russell is hitting .241 with 10 homers, 36 RBIs and a .722 OPS in 97 games this season.
In Russell’s place, the Cubs chose to add to the bullpen, recalling left-hander Rob Zastryzny.