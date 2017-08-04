LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Baby Monkey Threatens To Break Internet With Cuteness

August 4, 2017 4:45 PM

(CBS) – Brookfield Zoo is reporting the birth of a black-crested mangabey, but all you probably need to know is he’s a kind of monkey and preposterously cute.

The male, Zingo, was born July 4 to mangabey parents Kiwi (mother) and Videll (father). At birth, the baby monkey has light-colored face and hands and looks very different from adult mangabeys, which are darker, zoo officials say.

Zingo is seen here with his mother, Kiwi. (Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)

The family may be spotted in the Brookfield Zoo’s Tropic World: Africa as the mangabeys are rotated in, zoo officials said in a news release issued Friday.

Zingo is a newborn mangabey at the Brookfield Zoo. (Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)

In addition to Zingo, three squirrel monkeys were born in July, zoo officials said.

Zingo and mother Kiwi, mangabeys. (Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)

 

