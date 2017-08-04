Man, Teen Charged After Police Chase, Crash On Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a 16-year-old boy are facing charges after they led officers on a chase Tuesday afternoon down the Eisenhower Expressway, police said.

Christian Coleman, 25, faces felony counts of aggravated fleeing causing bodily injury, and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, according to Chicago Police. He was also issued seven traffic citations.

He was denied bail at a court appearance on Thursday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with five counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, and one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, all felonies, police said. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

About 1:20 p.m., the suspects crashed on Interstate 290 near Ashland Avenue as they were being pursued by Chicago Police in connection with several carjackings, police said.

Coleman and the boy were injured in the crash and were taken to Stroger Hospital, authorities said. The boy was seriously injured, but his condition was stabilized.

Two women, ages 35 and 64, in a vehicle not involved in the chase, were taken to Stroger Hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police and Chicago Fire Media said. Their conditions were stabilized.

No officers were injured, police said.

Coleman, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was expected to return to court Aug. 11.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)