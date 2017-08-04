Lollapalooza Pays Tribute To The 60s, With Cool Temperatures

(CBS) — Some dressed in winter clothes, others dressed in summer garb and everyone in Grant Park kept their fingers crossed that Mother Nature would cooperate for Day 2 of Lollapalooza.
It sure didn’t feel like your average August afternoon in Chicago, so Alex was glad to have checked the forecast before heading downtown.
“I came prepared with my long sleeves in case it got chilly,” he told WBBM’s Andy Dahn. “If it rains, I got ponchos.”
Chris was dressed in a throwback Toronto Raptors jersey and gym shorts. If you thought fall-like temperatures and pesky rainfall had him shivering, think again.
“Honestly, I’m a little hot right now,” he said. “I’m from the Midwest, so anything above 60 is balmy.”
It could be snowing, for all Jessica cares. It’s her first Lollapalooza, and the Dallas native is just soaking it all in.
“There are so many people. I’ve never seen so many people cry, beg for wristbands because they don’t have them. It’s just an insane experience.”