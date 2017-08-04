Rep. Lipinski Proposes Partial Obamacare Fix

(CBS) — Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski didn’t support the Affordable Care Act — often referred to as Obamacare — but he says he and a group of other legislators have come up with a plan to help save it.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Lipinski, a Democrat from the Chicago area, is part of the 43-member House Problem Solvers Caucus. And he says the bipartisan group has come up with a way to help solve the problem of rising insurance premiums under the ACA.
The goal is to prevent President Trump from ending the Cost Sharing Reduction payments to medical insurance companies, as the president has threatened to do, and also set up a re-insurance program.
Lipinski says the action could keep premiums down. He also says that it would end uncertainty over the payments, and that might keep some insurers from dropping out of the ACA.
Some U.S. senators are following suit, so this could pass Congress, Lipinski says.
It wouldn’t solve all of Obamacare’s problems, he says, but could fix part of it.