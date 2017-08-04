Wet End To Day 1 Doesn’t Dampen Spirits At Lollapallooza

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lollapalooza was set to resume Friday, after storms brought an early end to the first day of the festival, but the weather hasn’t dampened the spirits at Grant Park.

The festival was evacuated around 9 p.m. Thursday when severe storms moved in.

More than 100,000 music fans were expected to return to a soggy grant Park on Friday for a drier if colder second day of Lollapalooza.

Ground crews inside the venue worked feverishly Friday morning to try to dry up muddy areas before the gates were set to open at 11 a.m.

Storms are nothing new to Lollapalooza fans. The festival has been evacuated at least twice before, in 2012 and 2015, and even when storms haven’t been bad enough to shut the festival down, rain has fallen most of the past 13 years it’s been in Grant Park.

Those caught in Thursday night’s deluge didn’t seem to mind that much, even though fans had to miss headliner Lorde.

“It was a little disappointing, I guess, but honestly we had enough fun to where we weren’t even affected by it at all. We still had the best night ever,” Shelby Belanger said.

Lucy Cucereabii said the rain was fun at first, because it was just sprinkling to start, and it went along with the music, but then it started pouring, so everyone started running for the exits when the evacuation was announced.

City officials said Thursday night’s evacuation went smoothly. Rain could be an issue again on Sunday, with more showers in the forecast for the final day of the festival.