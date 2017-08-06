16 arrests, 185 Medical Transports In 3 Days At Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sixteen people have been arrested in the first three days of the Lollapalooza music festival this weekend in downtown Chicago.
Four people were arrested Saturday, the third day of the festival, according to Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Ten people were arrested Friday, and two people were arrested Thursday, the opening day of the festival.
The arrests were for theft, battery, trespassing and narcotics, Stratton said. Another 26 people were issued citations — nearly all for fence jumping and trespassing — during the festival’s first three days.
Additionally, 185 people have been transported to hospitals for treatment by paramedics, Stratton said. Fifty-seven people were transported Saturday, 56 were transported on Friday and 72 people were transported Thursday.
At least one person was in custody Saturday after police recovered 60 cellphones that were stolen from Lollapalooza concertgoers, Chicago Police announced on Twitter.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)