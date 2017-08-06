Chicago To File Lawsuit Against Justice Department

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is the first city to file a federal lawsuit against Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding a hit against sanctuary cities — and Mayor Rahm Emanuel believes others will follow.

The suit claims millions of dollars in federal grants should not be withheld from so-called sanctuary cities.

The federal Byrne grants support local law enforcement, but the 2017 application has some new rules. For one, Sessions will be requiring police stations to give 24-7 access to immigration and customs enforcement.

Corporation counsel, Ed Siskel, says second cities would have to give the feds 48-hours advance notice of an arrestee’s release.

“Which, in many cases, would require detaining individual residents longer than necessary for the sole purpose of providing that 48-hour advance notice — in violation of their fourth amendment rights.”

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson joined Siskel and Emanuel at a news conference announcing the lawsuit. He said the CPD is “here for you regardless of who you are or where you’re from.”

Emanuel also chimed in on the city’s behalf, saying, “Chicago will not let our police officers become political pawns in a debate. Chicago will not let our residents have their fundamental rights isolated and violated.”

The Mayor, with support from other city leaders, also made it clear Chicago will continue to protect illegal immigrants.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed in federal court first thing Monday morning.

The Department of Justice has not commented.