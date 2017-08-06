Two Boys Shot In Separate Pilsen Drive-By Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two shootings occurred in Pilsen within blocks of each other Saturday.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports that both incidents involved teenage victims, and at least one did not make it.

Investigators were called to 19th and Halsted around 2:30 a.m. for a drive-by that left a 19-year-old with a bullet in his stomach. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Less than a 5-minute walk away, and only 2.5 hours earlier, another shooting occurred on 17th and Newberry.

Scene earlier on 17th/Newberry in #Pilsen where 14-year-old Damien Santoyo was shot and killed in driveby. No one in custody. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/HV9Zhuuvc6 — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) August 6, 2017

Police say 14-year-old Damien Santoyo was fatally shot in the head while on a front porch with two other people.

The shooters yelled gang slogans from a car as they open fired, according to Chicago Police.

Family members say Santoyo was not in a gang, and was supposed to start high school soon.

Police have not officially said if the two drive-by’s are related.

No one is in custody in either shooting.