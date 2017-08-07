27 People Arrested, More Than 200 Hospitalized Over Four Days Of Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (CBS) — Twenty-seven people were arrested over the four days of the Lollapalooza music festival, while more than 200 were taken to hospitals by paramedics this past weekend in Grant Park.
A total of 11 people were arrested Sunday, the final day of the festival, according to Melissa Stratton, spokeswoman for the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Four people were arrested Saturday, 10 Friday, and two on Thursday, the opening day of the festival.
The arrests were for theft, battery, trespassing and narcotics, Stratton said. Another 29 people were issued citations — nearly all for fence jumping and trespassing — during the festival’s four-day run.
Additionally, 234 people were transported to hospitals for treatment, Stratton said. A total of 49 people were transported on Sunday, 57 on Saturday, 56 on Friday and 72 on Thursday.
At least one person was in custody Saturday after police recovered 60 cellphones that were stolen from Lollapalooza concertgoers, Chicago Police announced on Twitter.
People who lost phones or other items should go to the Lost & Found section of the Lollapalooza website to look for missing items and file a claim for return.
As of Monday there were more than 800 items listed on the site, including phones, keys, wallets, purses, backpacks and clothing items.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)