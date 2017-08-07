Boat Intruders Find Owner Waiting Inside

CHICAGO (CBS) — Intruders broke into a boat docked on Lake Michigan, only to find the owner waiting inside!
CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports that two young men entered Dean Katsaros’ boat Monday morning, which was docked at Diversey Harbor. They quickly realized they were not alone, as Katsaros and his wife were asleep inside the cabin.
“They came up to the door and started to open it, the dogs barked, I got up, and they ran off. That’s what the video shows,” Katsaros said.
In fact, Katsaros had just installed a camera on the boat, a Formula 34 PC, on Sunday due to recent thefts. He’s had about $1,000 worth of valuables stolen in the past two weeks. This was intruders’ third attempt.
“I’m not alone,” Katsaros said of the burglaries. “Other boaters here have had things occur on their boats — other thefts have occurred.”
Katsaros, visibly upset, said that he is going to have his loaded Glock 21 on board going forward, adding, “I’m not going to let someone trespass on my boat and potentially harm us.”
Chicago Police said they have had several other reports of thefts involving personal property at another boat at Diversey Harbor. Those incidents, however, have been domestic related.
If detectives see a pattern of thefts evolving at the Harbor, they will issue a community alert.